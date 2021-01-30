Karnataka HC District Judge prelim results 2021 declared, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the prelims can check their results online at karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in.
The Karnataka High Court has declared the result of the preliminary examination for the recruitment of District Judge on its official website.
The High Court conducted the District Judge preliminary examination on January 9, 2021, at Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Hubballi. Candidates who have qualified in the prelims will now appear for the main examination which is scheduled to be held on March 13 and 14, 2021, at Bengaluru.
"The candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Category-I shall remit Rs.750/- (Rupees Seven Hundred and Fifty only) and the candidates belonging to other categories shall remit Rs.1,000/- (Rupees One Thousand only) towards Main Written Examination Fee by visiting the above said website through online/challan payment on or before 15.02.2021," reads the official result notice.
Direct link to check Karnataka High Court District Judge prelim results 2021.
