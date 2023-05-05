KCET 2023 Admit Card Live Updates: KEA KCET hall tickets to be out today at kea.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will release the admit card for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023 today, May 5. Candidates who wish to appear for Karnataka Common Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) will be conducted on May 20 and 21, 2023. The Kannada language test will be held on May 22, 2023. The submission of original special categories certificates will be done from May 10 to May 16, 2023.

The KCET 2023 provisional answer key will release on May 25, 2023.Candidates have till May 27 to raise objections. The CET results will be declared on June 12, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.