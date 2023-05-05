Home / Education / Exam Results / KCET 2023 Admit Card Live Updates: KEA KCET hall tickets to be out today at kea.kar.nic.in
KCET 2023 Admit Card Live Updates: KEA KCET hall tickets to be out today at kea.kar.nic.in

Updated on May 05, 2023 01:48 PM IST

KEA will release the admit card for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023 on May 5.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will release the admit card for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023 today, May 5. Candidates who wish to appear for Karnataka Common Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) will be conducted on May 20 and 21, 2023. The Kannada language test will be held on May 22, 2023. The submission of original special categories certificates will be done from May 10 to May 16, 2023.

The KCET 2023 provisional answer key will release on May 25, 2023.Candidates have till May 27 to raise objections. The CET results will be declared on June 12, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 05, 2023 01:48 PM IST

    KCET 2023: Last years toppers

    Engineering stream: Apoorv Tandon

    B.Sc (Agriculture): Arjun Ravisankar

    B.V.Sc (Veternary Science): Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule

    B.Pharma (Pharmacy): Shishir R K

    BNYS: Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule

  • May 05, 2023 01:47 PM IST

    KCET 2023: Previous years data

    Last year a total of 210829 candidates appeared for the KCET 2023 examination of which 3093 have appeared for PCM, 35848 for PCB, and 171888 candidates have appeared for both PCM and PCB.

  • May 05, 2023 01:31 PM IST

    KCET 2023: Answer key releasing on May 25

    The KCET 2023 provisional answer key will release on May 25, 2023. The last date to raise objections is till May 27, 2023. The KCET results will be declared on June 12, 2023.

  • May 05, 2023 01:26 PM IST

    KCET 2023: List of websites to download hall tickets

    kea.kar.nic.in

    cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

  • May 05, 2023 01:22 PM IST

    KCET 2023 Hall Tickets: Know how to check

    Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

    Click on KCET 2023 Admit Card link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the admit card and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • May 05, 2023 01:21 PM IST

    KCET 2023 Admit card: KEA to release admit card soon

    KEA) will release the admit card for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023 on May 5 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

