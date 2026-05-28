KCET Result 2026 LIVE: Where, how to check Karnataka CET results when out?
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: Karnataka Common Entrance Test results will be available to candidates on the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, is yet to announce the KCET Result 2026. The date and time of announcement of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test have not been disclosed yet. When released, all appeared candidates can check the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The Karnataka CET exam was held on April 23 and 24, 2026. The examination was held in two shifts: the first from 10.30 am to 11.50 pm and the second from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm....Read More
The provisional answer key was released on April 26, and the objection window was closed on April 30, 2026. Candidates had to pay a processing fee to raise objections against the answer key.
The minimum passing marks for all Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates shall be 12 out of 50 marks in Kannada Language Examination conducted by KEA in order to be considered for assignment of ranks and to become eligible for allotment of seats in CET-2026. (The Kannada Language Test paper will be of 4th Standard Level). Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: Results yet to be announced
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, is yet to announce the KCET Result 2026.
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: How will merit list be prepared?
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: As per the merit determined by the KEA, Engineering, Architecture, Farm Science, B-Pharm and Pharm-D ranks will be assigned to the eligible candidates. Separate result sheets showing the Engineering, Architecture, Farm science, B-Pharm and Pharm-D ranks will be published.
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: What if your result is withheld?
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates whose results will be withheld for want of qualifying examination marks should enter their marks on the KEA portal, and the ranks in respect of such candidates will be published subsequently.
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: Official website to check
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: How to check results?
Visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Click on KCET Result 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: What is the passing criteria?
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: The minimum passing marks for all Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates shall be 12 out of 50 marks in Kannada Language Examination conducted by KEA in order to be considered for assignment of ranks and to become eligible for allotment of seats in CET-2026. (The Kannada Language Test paper will be of 4th Standard Level).
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: Know about provisional key
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: The provisional answer key was released on April 26, and the objection window was closed on April 30, 2026. Candidates had to pay a processing fee to raise objections against the answer key.
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: Exam shift details
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: The examination was held in two shifts: the first from 10.30 am to 11.50 pm and the second from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm.
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: Exam dates
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: The Karnataka CET exam was held on April 23 and 24, 2026.
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check Karnataka CET results?
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: When released, all appeared candidates can check the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
KCET Result 2026 LIVE: The date and time of announcement of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test results has not been shared yet.