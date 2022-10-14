Home / Education / Exam Results / KEAM 2022 provisional list for third phase released at cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2022 provisional list for third phase released at cee.kerala.gov.in

exam results
Published on Oct 14, 2022 10:45 AM IST

KEAM 2022 provisional list for third phase has been released. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE has released KEAM 2022 provisional list for third phase on October 14, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the counselling round can check the provisional list of third phase allotment through the official site of CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates can view the Provisional allotment list through the link ‘KEAM 2022 – Candidate Portal’ by clicking the menu item ‘Provisional Allotment List’. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check KEAM 2022 provisional list

KEAM 2022 provisional list: How to check

  • Visit the official site of CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in.
  • Press KEAM 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Click on KEAM 2022 provisional list link available on the newly opened page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Genuine complaints, if any, with regard to the Allotment List, can be submitted though the email ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in 12.00 PM on October 14, 2022. Details with regard to the third phase final allotment and the schedule for joining at the allotted colleges will be notified later.

