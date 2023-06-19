KEAM 2023 rank list released at cee.kerala.gov.in, know how to download

Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) released the rank list for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical entrance exam on June 19. Candidates who took the examination can check the rank list at the official website of KEAM at cee.kerala.gov.in. KEAM 2023 rank list released at cee.kerala.gov.in

This year a total of 80999 candidates have appeared for the engineering examination of which 54079 qualified the exams and 54079 candidates are included in the rank list.

Direct link to check KEAM 2023 rank list

Direct link to check list of top 10 candidates

The entrance examination was conducted on May 17, 2023, in two shifts- the first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

KEAM 2023 rank list: Know how to check

Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the KEAM 2023 candidates portal

Key in your login details

Check the rank list and keep a copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON