Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kerala Samastha exam 2025 results out at samastha.in, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 29, 2025 08:46 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can visit the official website at samastha.in.

Kerala Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board announced the result of the Public Examination 2025 for Classes 10 and 12 on the official website.

Candidates who would like to check their results need to submit their login credentials in order to access the results from the official website.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Candidates who would like to check their results need to submit their login credentials in order to access the results from the official website.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can visit the official website at samastha.in.

Direct Link to check Kerala Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board Results 2025

Candidates who would like to check their results need to submit their login credentials in order to access the results from the official website. Login credential like registration number needs to be furnished on the official website.

Also Read: JEE Mains 2025 Day 5 Shift 1 in pics, here are the pictures of candidates after exam

Students can follow the below mentioned steps in order to check their results.

Steps to check Kerala Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board Results 2025:

Visit the official website at samastha.in

On the homepage, click on the Exam result

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Select your class and registration number

Kerala Samastha public exam result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the Kerala Samastha result 2025 and take a printout of the same for future reference.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: GTU Results 2025 for winter session out at gtu.ac.in, here's direct link to download

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On