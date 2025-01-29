Kerala Samastha exam 2025 results out at samastha.in, here's direct link to check

Kerala Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board announced the result of the Public Examination 2025 for Classes 10 and 12 on the official website. Candidates who would like to check their results need to submit their login credentials in order to access the results from the official website.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can visit the official website at samastha.in.

Direct Link to check Kerala Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board Results 2025

Candidates who would like to check their results need to submit their login credentials in order to access the results from the official website. Login credential like registration number needs to be furnished on the official website.

Also Read: JEE Mains 2025 Day 5 Shift 1 in pics, here are the pictures of candidates after exam

Students can follow the below mentioned steps in order to check their results.

Steps to check Kerala Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board Results 2025:

Visit the official website at samastha.in

On the homepage, click on the Exam result

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Select your class and registration number

Kerala Samastha public exam result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the Kerala Samastha result 2025 and take a printout of the same for future reference.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: GTU Results 2025 for winter session out at gtu.ac.in, here's direct link to download