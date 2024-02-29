 Kerala SET January 2024 result declared, direct link here - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Exam Results / Kerala SET January 2024 result declared at lbsedp.lbscentre.in, direct link here

Kerala SET January 2024 result declared at lbsedp.lbscentre.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 29, 2024 05:32 PM IST

Kerala SET January 2024 result has been declared. The direct link is given here.

LBS Centre for Science & Technology has declared Kerala SET January 2024 result. Candidates who have appeared for the Kerala State Eligibility Test in January can check their results through the official website of LBS Centre for Science & Technology at lbsedp.lbscentre.in.

The Kerala SET examination was conducted on January 21, 2024 at various exam centres across the state. The exam had two papers- Paper I and Paper II. The first paper had two parts - part A on General Knowledge and part B was Aptitude in Teaching. The second paper was on the subject of specialisation of the candidate at the postgraduate level.

Direct link to check Kerala SET January 2024 result

Kerala SET January 2024 result: How to check

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of LBS Centre for Science & Technology at lbsedp.lbscentre.in.
  • Click on Kerala SET January 2024 result link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

There is no negative marking in the Kerala SET exam. For more related details candidates can check the official website of LBS Centre for Science & Technology.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams
Exam and College Guide
