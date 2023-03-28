KSDNEB GNM Nursing result 2023 announced on ksdneb.org, link here
Karnataka KSDNEB GNM Result 2023: First and second year students can check GNM re-exam result on ksdneb.org.
Karnataka KSDNEB GNM Result 2023: Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board (KSDNEB) has announced result of the November 2022 re-exam for General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) course. First and second year students can check it on ksdneb.org.
The exam was held in January 2023.
In order to view scores, candidates have to login to the official website with register number. Here is the direct link:
Karnataka GNM re-exam result 2023
In the result notification, KSDNEB said that withheld results can be clarified from the board by providing necessary documents.
For photocopies and re-evaluation of answer sheets, candidates can apply through institute principals from March 27 to 30. The late fee for obtaining xerox copies is ₹500 per subject. The fee for re-evaluation of answer scripts is ₹500, which is to be paid online.
For detailed information, candidates can visit the board's website.