KSDNEB GNM Nursing result 2023 announced on ksdneb.org, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 28, 2023 10:03 AM IST

Karnataka KSDNEB GNM Result 2023: First and second year students can check GNM re-exam result on ksdneb.org.

Karnataka KSDNEB GNM Result 2023: Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board (KSDNEB) has announced result of the November 2022 re-exam for General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) course. First and second year students can check it on ksdneb.org.

KSDNEB GNM Nursing result 2023 out on ksdneb.org(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The exam was held in January 2023.

In order to view scores, candidates have to login to the official website with register number. Here is the direct link:

Karnataka GNM re-exam result 2023

In the result notification, KSDNEB said that withheld results can be clarified from the board by providing necessary documents.

For photocopies and re-evaluation of answer sheets, candidates can apply through institute principals from March 27 to 30. The late fee for obtaining xerox copies is 500 per subject. The fee for re-evaluation of answer scripts is 500, which is to be paid online.

For detailed information, candidates can visit the board's website.

Topics
