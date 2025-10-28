LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 Live: Where, how to check preliminary results when out

The main exam will be held on November 8, 2025. Those who qualify the prelims exam will be eligible for the main exam.

The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will not be added for preparing the final merit list for selection. Marks obtained in the Main Examination only will be considered for shortlisting for interview. Marks obtained in the Main Examination + marks obtained in Interview will be considered for final merit listing of candidates.

There will be no negative marks and candidates will have to qualify in each of the sections seperately.

This recruitment drive will fill up 350 posts in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.