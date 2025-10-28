LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 Live: Where, how to check preliminary results when out
LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 Live: Preliminary exam results not out yet. Follow the blog for latest updates.
LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 Live: Life Insurance Corporation of India has not yet released the LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025. When released, candidates can check the Assistant Administrative Officers posts through the official website of LIC at licindia.in. The Corporation conducted the preliminary examination on October 3, 2025. The exam was held in four sessions. The prelims exam consisted of objective test in online mode. The test had three sessions- reasoning ability, quantitative aptitude and english language....Read More
The main exam will be held on November 8, 2025. Those who qualify the prelims exam will be eligible for the main exam.
The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will not be added for preparing the final merit list for selection. Marks obtained in the Main Examination only will be considered for shortlisting for interview. Marks obtained in the Main Examination + marks obtained in Interview will be considered for final merit listing of candidates.
There will be no negative marks and candidates will have to qualify in each of the sections seperately.
This recruitment drive will fill up 350 posts in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 Live: Vacancies to be filled
LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 Live: No negative markings
LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 Live: About final merit list
LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 Live: Who will appear for main exam?
LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 Live: When will main exam held?
LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 Live: Pattern of exam
LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 Live: When was exam held?
LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 Live: Not released yet
LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 Live: Date and time
