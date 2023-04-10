Home / Education / Exam Results / LIC ADO Result 2023 Live Updates: Prelims results out on licindia.in, link here
LIC ADO Result 2023 Live Updates: Prelims results out on licindia.in, link here

Updated on Apr 10, 2023 11:37 AM IST

LIC ADO Prelims Result 2023 Live Updates: Candidates can check Prelims results on licindia.in, the link is given inside.

LIC ADO Result 2023 Live Updates: Prelims results out on licindia.in, link here
LIC ADO Result 2023 Live Updates: Prelims results out on licindia.in, link here(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk
LIC ADO Prelims Result 2023 Live Updates: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced result of the preliminary examination for Apprentice Development Officers or ADO. Those who took the exam can check LIC ADO Prelims result 2023 on licindia.in. The direct link is given below. 

LIC ADO Prelims exam was held on March 12, 2023. Those who have qualified in the Prelims exam can sit for the Main exam. Results have been published zone-wise, in the form of PDFs. No login credential is required to view results.

This mega recruitment drive is to fill a total of 9,394 posts in the organisation. Qualified candidates will appear in the Main examination, which will be held on April 23. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 10, 2023 11:37 AM IST

    LIC ADO result 2023 announced zone-wise

    LIC India has announced ADO Prelims resuts zone-wise. The list is available on the official website. 

  • Apr 10, 2023 11:10 AM IST

    LIC ADO Prelims result 2023: How to check?

    1. Go to licindia.in. 
    2. Go to the careers portal.
    3. Open the apprentice development officer recruitment tab.
    4. Open the zone-wise result link.
    5. Check your prelims result.
  • Apr 10, 2023 11:04 AM IST

    LIC ADO result 2023: Mains exam on April 23

    LIC will conduct the ADO recruitment on April 23. More details will be shared soon on the careers portal of the organisation. 

  • Apr 10, 2023 10:55 AM IST

    LIC ADO Prelims result 2023 direct link

    LIC ADO Prelims results 2023.

  • Apr 10, 2023 10:53 AM IST

    Where to check LIC ADO Prelims result 2023?

    LIC ADO Prelims result 2023 can be checked on licindia.in. 

  • Apr 10, 2023 10:53 AM IST

    LIC ADO Prelims result 2023 out

    Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) Prelims exam results. 

