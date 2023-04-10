LIC ADO Result 2023 Live Updates: Prelims results out on licindia.in, link here

LIC ADO Prelims Result 2023 Live Updates: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced result of the preliminary examination for Apprentice Development Officers or ADO. Those who took the exam can check LIC ADO Prelims result 2023 on licindia.in. The direct link is given below.

LIC ADO Prelims exam was held on March 12, 2023. Those who have qualified in the Prelims exam can sit for the Main exam. Results have been published zone-wise, in the form of PDFs. No login credential is required to view results.

This mega recruitment drive is to fill a total of 9,394 posts in the organisation. Qualified candidates will appear in the Main examination, which will be held on April 23.