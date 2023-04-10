Home / Education / Exam Results / LIC ADO Prelims exam results 2023 out on licindia.in, know how to check

LIC ADO Prelims exam results 2023 out on licindia.in, know how to check

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 10, 2023 11:09 AM IST

LIC ADO Prelims results 2023 announced on licindia.in. Direct link and other details here.

LIC ADO Prelims Results 2023: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced Apprentice Development Officer Prelims exam results 2023. Candidates can check LIC ADO Prelims result 2023 on the careers portal of the LIC website, licindia.in. The direct link is given inside the copy. LIC ADO Result 2023 live updates.

LIC ADO Prelims exam results 2023 out on licindia.in, know how to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
LIC ADO Prelims exam results 2023 out on licindia.in, know how to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The preliminary exam was held on March 12 and the exam was based on objective type questions on Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability and English Language.

Those who have qualified in the Prelims exam can appear in the Mains exam on April 23.

LIC ADO Prelims result 2023 direct link.

How to check LIC ADO Prelims result 2023

Go to the carrers portal on licindia.in.

Results have been published zone wise. Open the result link for your zone.

Download the PDF file and view your result.

Save it for future references.

For more information on Mains exam, selected candidates should regularly visit the LIC India website.

Through this recruitment drive, LIC aims to fill a total of 9,394 ADO vacancies.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
