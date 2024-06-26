MAH LLB 5 years CET 2024 results out cetcell.mahacet.org, here's how to download score card

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, announced the results for the LLB 5 Yrs course under the Higher Education department for the Academic Year 2024-25 on June 26, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check the results can visit the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org. Common Entrance Test (CET) for the LLB 5 Yrs course was conducted on May 30, 2024, by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai. (Hindustan Times)

“The Score Card for the said Examination is being made available to the candidates in their log-in from 26/06/2024 till the admission process is over,” mentioned the official notification by the authorities.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Also Read: HBSE Haryana board 10th, 12th compartment, improvement exam admit cards out on bseh.org, direct link here

Common Entrance Test (CET) for the LLB 5 Yrs course was conducted on May 30, 2024, by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai. As per the official notice, candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results can download their score card from their log-in.

Candidates who wish to check and download the MAH LLB 5 years CET 2024 score card can follow the below mentioned steps.

Steps to download the score card of MAH LLB 5 years CET 2024 results:

Visit the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org

Candidates need to log in to the website using their login credentials

After submitting the login credentials, candidates need to look out for the link to check MAH LLB 5 years CET 2024 results

On doing, the results will be displayed on the screen

Verify the details and save the page

Download the score card and take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Also Read: BIEAP 1st year Supplementary results declared, here are the steps to check results