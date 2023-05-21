Home / Education / Exam Results / MAH LLB 5 yrs CET Result 2023 declared at mahacet.org, direct link here

MAH LLB 5 yrs CET Result 2023 declared at mahacet.org, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
May 21, 2023 02:00 PM IST

MAH LLB 5 yrs CET Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai has declared MAH LLB 5 yrs CET Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for MAH-L.L.B.5Yrs. (Five Year Integrated Course)-CET 2023 can check the results through the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

The exam was conducted on April 20, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The exam comprised of 150 questions for 1 mark each. The questions asked were from legal aptitude and legal reasoning (40 questions), general knowledge and current affairs (30 questions), logical and analytical reasoning (40 questions), English (30 questions) and basic Mathematics (10 questions).

Direct link to check MAH LLB 5 yrs CET Result 2023

MAH LLB 5 yrs CET Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org.
  • Click on MAH LLB 5 yrs CET Result 2023 link available on the page of MAH LLB.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of MAHACET.

