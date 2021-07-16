Home / Education / Exam Results / Maharashtra 10th SSC result 2021 to be available online at 1 pm: Check details
  • The Maharashtra SSC result will be available at 1 pm on the result portals. The state education minister will declared the statistics and performance of the state this year's board exam at 11 pm which has been finalised, for the first time, without holding any exam.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 11:14 AM IST

The Maharashtra SSC result will be available at 1 pm on the result portals. The state education minister will declared the statistics and performance of the state this year's board exam at 11 pm which has been finalised, for the first time, without holding any exam. This year the 10th result has been prepared using an internal assessment criteria.

Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2021 Live Updates

The Maharashtra SSC result will be available at 1 pm on the following websites:

https://mahresult.nic.in/ ,

https://mahahsscboard.in/,

https://results.gov.in/

Individual SSC result can be checked using roll number and date of birth details.

Maharashtra SSC result 2021: Know how to check

Go to the official websites listed above

Click on the SSC result link

Enter the details asked for

Submit the details

Download the SSC result copy

There is much expectation on the SSC result as this is the first time the result has been prepared on the basis of a student's past exam's performance.

In 2020, amid COVID-19 pandemic, the Board had registered 93.32% pass in class 10 board exam. 96.99% girls had cleared the exam and the pass percentage among boys was 93.90%.

In 2019, the board witnessed a pass percentage of 77.1%. In 2018, the state’s pass percentage was 89.41%.

