Maharashtra HSC result 2024: 93.37% students pass MSBSHSE Class 12 exams

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12th final exam result on May 21, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination and wish to check their results can visit the official website at mahresult.nic.in and other websites such as msbshse.co.in and hscresult.mkcl.org. MSBSHSE officials declared the results along with the details regarding the pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage among other information.(HT file)

Maharashtra HSC result 2024 live updates

The overall pass percentage is 93.37%. A total of 1433331 students registered for the examination and 1423923 students appeared. A total of 1329684 students passed. The girls pass percentage is more than boys this year by 3.84%. The pass percentage of girls is 95.44% and boys pass percentage is 91.60.

Konkan division has the highest pass percentage of 97.91% and Mumbai division has the lowest of 91.95% this year. In 26 subjects, the results is 100%.

The Science stream pass percentage for 2024 is 97.82%, Arts stream pass percentage is 85.88%, Commerce stream pass percentage is 92.18%, Vocational stream pass percentage is 87.75% and ITI is 87.69%.

In 2024, the pass percentage has increased by 2.12% compared to last year.

MSBSHSE officials declared the results along with the details regarding the pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage among other information. Students can check marks on the mentioned websites using their roll number and mother's first name. Over 14 lakh students appeared in the Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 final exam this year.

Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2024:

Visit the official website at mahresult.nic.in

Find the link to check the Class 12/HSC results on the home page and click it

A new page pops up where students are required to furnish their login information

Submit the login details and your result appears on the screen

Verify the details and save the page

Take a print out of the page for further needs

For more information visit the official website.