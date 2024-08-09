Manipur Class 10 Compartmental Results 2024 released at manresults.nic.in, direct link to check here

The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur, BSEM, released the results of Class 10 High School Leaving Certificate Compartmental/Special Examination 2024 today, August 9, 2024. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check their results by vising the official website at manresults.nic.in. Manipur Class 10 Compartmental Results 2024 have been released at manresults.nic.in, the direct link to check is given here,

To check the results, candidates will have to enter their Roll Number and Registration Number on the space provided in the login page.

Notably, the compartmental examination was held for those candidates who did not secure the minimum passing marks in the regular Class 10 exams.

It may be mentioned here that this year, the Manipur Board conducted the class 10 exams from March 15 to April 8, 2024 in a single shift was held from 10 am to 1 pm in pen-paper mode for a total of 37,715 students, including 19,087 boys and 18,628 girls.

The BSEM released the Manipur Class 10 results 2024 on May 27, wherein an overall pass percentage was recorded at 93.03 per cent. Out of these, the pass percentage of boys was 93.07 per cent, whereas pass percentage of girls was registered at 93.00 per cent.

Additionally, Thoubal district had the highest pass percentage of 99.04 per cent, while Jiribam district has the lowest pass percentage of 50.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, candidates who appeared for the Class 10 compartment exams can follow the steps mentioned below to check their results:

Manipur Class 10 Compartment Results 2024: Here’s how to check: