ICSE Improvement Result 2024: CISCE Class 10th improvement results out at cisce.org, direct link here

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has declared ICSE Improvement Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 improvement examination can check the results on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org. The results can also be checked on results.cisce.org. ICSE Improvement Result 2024: CISCE Class 10th improvement results are out at cisce.org, download direct link here. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the official notice, candidates should note that only for the subjects or papers in which the candidate appeared for the improvement examination, the higher of the two marks obtained by the candidate in the two examinations will be shown as the final marks for the candidate.

To check the improvement results, candidates will need their UNIQUE ID, Index Number and CAPTCHA:

Follow the steps given below to check the results:

Visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.

Click on ICSE Improvement Result 2024 link available on the top of the page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The results on digi-locker will be available from August 12, 2024 onwards. To access the ICSE improvement results on digi-locker, candidates will need the index number and date of birth.

The Board has urged the Heads of the schools to kindly inform the candidates concerned of the marks obtained by them in the ICSE Year 2024 improvement examinations. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CISCE.