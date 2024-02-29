Ministry of Home Affairs has declared MHA IB Final Result 2022 for MTS/Gen & SA/Exe posts. Candidates who have appeared for Multi-Tasking Staff/General Exam 2022 and Security Assistant/Executive Exam 2022 can check their results through the official website of MHA at mha.gov.in. MHA IB Final Result 2022 for MTS/Gen & SA/Exe posts out, direct link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Tier I examination for both the posts was conducted on March 23 and 24, 2023. Tier II examination was conducted on December 3, 2023 for SA/ Exe and Tier III exam was conducted on December 3 and 4, 2023.

Tier II exam for MTS/General exam was held on July 9, 2023 and for Imphal it was held on December 3, 2023.

Direct link to check MHA IB Final Result 2022 for MTS/Gen & SA/Exe posts

MHA IB Final Result 2022: How to check

All the candidates who appeared for the examinations can check the results by following the steps given below.