MHT CET result 2024 declared on cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link

MHT CET Result 2024: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (Cet Cell) on Sunday announced the result of the MHT CET 2024, the entrance examination for admission to Engineering, Pharmacy and other courses. The candidates can check the MHT CET results on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. The direct link and other details are given below. MHT CET result 2024 live updates. MHT CET result 2024 declared on cetcell.mahacet.org. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The scorecards are available on the candidate login page.

Here is the direct link to check the Maharashtra CET result for PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) and PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) groups.

To check the result, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Steps to check Maharashtra CET result 2024

Go to the official website of the Maharashtra CET celll at mahacet.org.

Open the MHT CET Result 2024 link given on the home page.

On the login page, provide the requested information.

Submit and check the result.

The CET cell conducted the entrance test from April 22 to April 30, 2024 for the PCB group and from May 2 to 16, 2024 for the PCM group.

To download scorecards, candidates will need to use their MHT CET application number and password as login credentials.

The Maharashtra CET answer key was released on May 21 and the objection window was closed on May 24 for PCB and May 26 for PCM group.