MP Board 10th Result 2024: MPBSE matric results on April 24, check on HT portal

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 23, 2024 08:14 PM IST

Candidates will have to furnish details like roll number and date of birth to check the results.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is set to release the Class 10 results on April 24, 2024, at 4 pm. Students who appeared in the exam can check their results by visiting the official websites of the MPBSE - mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) officials will share details regarding the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage tomorrow along with the declaration of the results.
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) officials will share details regarding the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage tomorrow along with the declaration of the results.

Candidates will have to furnish details like roll number and date of birth to check the results. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) officials will share details regarding the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage tomorrow along with the declaration of the results.

The MP board 10th exam was held from February 5 to February 28, 2024. Over 9 lakh students appeared in the exams this year.

Steps to download the results:

Visit mpresults.nic.in.

Click on the result link for your class

Log in with the required credentials and check the marks.

Download and save the page.

Results can also be checked on the HT Portal

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
