MP Board 5th, 8th Result declared, direct link and steps to download results

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh declared the MP Board 5th 8th Result 2024. Students can check the results on the official website of RSKMP at rskmp.in. This year around 24 lakh students have appeared for Class 5, 8 examinations in the state.(PTI Photo )

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh officials shared the details regarding the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage, and other information.

This year around 24 lakh students have appeared for Class 5, 8 examinations in the state. Of the total students that appeared for the exams, more than 12 lakh have appeared for the Class 5 examination and more than 11 lakh have appeared for the Class 8 examination.

For Class 5 MP Board exams, a total of 12,33,688 candidates appeared for the exam, of which 11,22,320 candidates passed. The pass percentage of class 5 is 90.97%.

For Class 8 MP Board exams, a total of 11,37,387 candidates appeared for the exam, of which 9,97,553 candidates passed. The pass percentage of class 8 is 87.71%.

MP Board Class 5 examination was conducted from March 6 to March 13, 2024, and the Class 8 examination was conducted from March 6 to March 14, 2024. The examination for both classes were conducted in a single shift- from 9 am to 11.30 pm.

The overall pass percentage in MP board 5th result in 2023 was 82.27 percent and the overall pass percentage of Class 8 students in 2023 was 76.09%.

Steps to check MP Board 5th 8th Result 2024:

Visit the official website rskmp.in

Log in with the required credentials as asked.

Click on the result link for your class (5th or 8th).

Check the results and other details

Download and print a copy of the results for further need.

