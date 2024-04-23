 MP Board 5th, 8th Result declared, direct link and steps to download results - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MP Board 5th, 8th Result declared, direct link and steps to download results

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 23, 2024 12:32 PM IST

More than 12 lakh have appeared for the Class 5 examination and more than 11 lakh have appeared for the Class 8 examination.

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh declared the MP Board 5th 8th Result 2024. Students can check the results on the official website of RSKMP at rskmp.in.

This year around 24 lakh students have appeared for Class 5, 8 examinations in the state.(PTI Photo )
This year around 24 lakh students have appeared for Class 5, 8 examinations in the state.(PTI Photo )

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh officials shared the details regarding the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage, and other information.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

DIRECT LINK to check MP Board 5th, 8th Results

This year around 24 lakh students have appeared for Class 5, 8 examinations in the state. Of the total students that appeared for the exams, more than 12 lakh have appeared for the Class 5 examination and more than 11 lakh have appeared for the Class 8 examination.

For Class 5 MP Board exams, a total of 12,33,688 candidates appeared for the exam, of which 11,22,320 candidates passed. The pass percentage of class 5 is 90.97%.

For Class 8 MP Board exams, a total of 11,37,387 candidates appeared for the exam, of which 9,97,553 candidates passed. The pass percentage of class 8 is 87.71%.

MP Board 5th, 8th Result Live updates

MP Board Class 5 examination was conducted from March 6 to March 13, 2024, and the Class 8 examination was conducted from March 6 to March 14, 2024. The examination for both classes were conducted in a single shift- from 9 am to 11.30 pm.

The overall pass percentage in MP board 5th result in 2023 was 82.27 percent and the overall pass percentage of Class 8 students in 2023 was 76.09%.

Steps to check MP Board 5th 8th Result 2024:

Visit the official website rskmp.in

Log in with the required credentials as asked.

Click on the result link for your class (5th or 8th).

Check the results and other details

Download and print a copy of the results for further need.

MP Board 5th, 8th Result Live updates

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Exam Results / MP Board 5th, 8th Result declared, direct link and steps to download results
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On