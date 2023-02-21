MSBTE Result Winter 2023: How to check January Diploma results at msbte.org.in

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education will release MSBTE Result Winter 2023 in due course of time. The result for January Diploma examination will be available on the official site of MSBTE at msbte.org.in.

The winter 2022 practical examination for other 1st semester students was conducted from December 22 to 30, 2022 and exam for newly admitted 1st semester students was conducted from December 26 to 30, 2022. The theory exam was conducted from January 3 to January 24, 2023 for other candidates.

MSBTE Result Winter 2023: How to check January Diploma results

As per the official academic calendar, the results for winter examination will be released in fourth week of February 2023. To check the results, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of MSBTE at msbte.org.in.

Click on MSBTE Result Winter 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of MSBTE.