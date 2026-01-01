MSBTE Result Winter 2025: Where, how to check semester results when out
MSBTE Result Winter 2025 has not been released. The steps to check results is given here.
Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education has not yet released the MSBTE Result Winter 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the winter semester exam can check the results on the official website of MSBTE at msbte.ac.in.
MSBTE Result Winter 2025: How to check
To check the results when out candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of MSBTE at msbte.ac.in.
2. Click on MSBTE Result Winter 2025 link will be available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
5. Check the result and download it.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The duration of the Winter 2025 Theory Examination is 18 days. All students belonging to old schemes shall note that the theory examination shall be as per the paper codes which are offered as equivalent to the courses in old schemes and indicated on their hall ticket.
