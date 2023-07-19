Council of Architecture has declared NATA Result 2023 for exam 3. Candidates who have appeared for National Aptitude Test in Architecture can check their results through the official site of NATA at nata.in. NATA Result 2023 for exam 3 declared at nata.in, direct link here

Council of Architecture conducted the 3rd NATA 2023 exam on July 9. Results of the first two tests have already been announced. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

NATA Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of NATA at nata.in.

Click on NATA Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The exam is a gateway for admission to first year of the five-year BArch degree course offered by around 400 architectural institutions throughout the country. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NATA.