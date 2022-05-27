Home / Education / Exam Results / NEET MDS Result 2022 released at nbe.edu.in; Know how how to check here
  • NBEMS has released result of NEET-MDS 2022 at nbe.edu.in.
Published on May 27, 2022 08:47 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The National Board Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released result of NEET-MDS 2022. Candidates can check their NEET MDS result at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

Individual score cards for NEET-MDS 2022 candidates can be downloaded from the website nbe.edu.in on or after June 2, 2022. National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) conducted the NEET MDS 2022 examination on May 2, 2022.

“The merit position for All India 50% quota seats shall be declared separately. The final merit list/category wise merit list for State quota seats shall be generated by the States/UT as per their qualifying/eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/Regulations & reservation policy”, reads the official notification.


Here's the direct link to check the NEET MDS result

NEET MDS Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Result of NEET-MDS 2022” 

A notification will be displayed on the screen

Click on the link given on the notification

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

 

 

