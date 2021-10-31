Home / Education / Exam Results / NEET result 2021 date, time confirmation awaited on NTA portal
NEET result 2021 date, time confirmation awaited on NTA portal

  • NEET result 2021 date and time have not been announced yet. Every important update related to NEET result is communicated to students through the official portal of NTA, neet.nta.nic.in.
NEET result 2021 date, time confirmation awaited on NTA portal
NEET result 2021 date, time confirmation awaited on NTA portal(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 11:21 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The NEET result 2021 date and time have not been announced by the exam conducting organisation, NTA yet. In the past, the NEET result declaration process included the release of the final answer key by the national testing agency (NTA) on its portal either before the scorecard or else along with the scorecards. Every important update related to NEET result is communicated to students through the official portal of NTA, neet.nta.nic.in.

After the Supreme Court, on Thursday, allowed the NTA to release the NEET result without holding it back for the two students who had sought directions for re-exam as their answer sheets had mixed up at the exam centre, other students have been anxiously waiting for the medical entrance exam result.

The NTA has not made any announcements on the NEET result date and time so far.

The agency had however informed the SC, in a hearing, that the NEET result is ready for declaration and delaying would affect the admission process for 16 lakh students.

 

