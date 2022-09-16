NEET SS result out at natboard.edu.in, download result here

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has declared NEET SS Results 2022. Candidates who took the NEET SS examination can check their result on the official website at natboard.edu.in.

The NEET-SS 2022 was conducted on September 1and 2 for admission to DM/MCh/DrNB Super Specialty courses. Candidates will be able to access their individual scorecards on / after September 22, 2022.

“Candidates placed at 50th percentile score or above in their respective groups are declared as qualified as per minimum qualifying criteria indicated in the Information Bulletin”, reds the official notification.

NEET SS result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in

Click on NEET SS Result 2022 link available on the home page

Enter the login details and click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.



