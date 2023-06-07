Home / Education / Exam Results / NEET 2023 Live: Latest updates on NEET UG result, cut-off, final answer key
NEET 2023 Live: Latest updates on NEET UG result, cut-off, final answer key

Updated on Jun 07, 2023 02:22 PM IST

NEET Result 2023 Live Updates: Candidates can check NEET results on neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET 2023 result live updates (HT Archive)
ByHT Education Desk
NEET Result 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue results of NEET UG 2023 in due course of time. The window to raise objections to the provisional answer key was closed on June 6 and next, final answer key and results will be announced next. Candidates can check it on neet.nta.nic.in.

Along with NEET result, NTA will announce names of all India toppers and category-wise cut-off marks and percentile ranks.

NTA will mention subject-wise marks, all India ranks and other information on scorecards. Follow this blog for all the latest updates on NEET UG 2023 result date and time.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 07, 2023 02:22 PM IST

    NEET UG 2023: Websites to check results

    1. neet.nta.nic.in
    2. ntaresults.nic.in.
  • Jun 07, 2023 02:09 PM IST

    NEET 2023: Login credentials required to check results

    To check NEET UG results, candidates have to use application number, date of birth and login to neet.nta.nic.in. 

  • Jun 07, 2023 01:47 PM IST

    NEET 2023 result: Final answer key

    NTA has already issued provisional answer key of NEET UG and the objection window has been closed. Next, the agency will publish the final answer key which is used for calculation of marks. The final answer key is usually released ahead of or along with results. 

  • Jun 07, 2023 01:42 PM IST

    What experts think about NEET 2023 cut-off

    Want to know what experts think NEET UG 2023 cut-offs will be? Click here to read.

  • Jun 07, 2023 01:21 PM IST

    NEET 2023 result awaited

    An official update on NEET 2023 result date and time is awaited. It will be announced on neet.nta.nic.in. 

NCHMJEE 2023 Result out at nchmjee.nta.nic.in, link to check scorecard here

exam results
Published on Jun 07, 2023 01:01 PM IST

NCHMJEE 2023 Result has been declared. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

NCHMJEE 2023 Result out at nchmjee.nta.nic.in, link to check scorecard here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

TS Inter re-verification and recounting result released at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

exam results
Published on Jun 06, 2023 08:20 PM IST

TS Inter re-verification and recounting results are available on the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter re-verification and recounting result released at tsbie.cgg.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk

AP NMMS results 2023: Check list of qualified candidates at bse.ap.gov.in

exam results
Published on Jun 06, 2023 05:01 PM IST

Candidates can check their results on the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

AP NMMS results 2023: Check list of qualified candidates at bse.ap.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk

COMEDK UGET 2023 final answer key releasing on June 6 at comedk.org

exam results
Published on Jun 05, 2023 08:03 PM IST

COMDEK UGCET 2023 examination final answer key releasing on June 6.

COMEDK UGET 2023 final answer key releasing on June 6
ByHT Education Desk

Assam CEE result 2023 announced, Kirtiman Sarma tops

exam results
Published on Jun 04, 2023 09:07 AM IST

ASTU has announced Assam Combined Entrance Examination or Assam CEE 2023 results.

Assam CEE result 2023 announced on astu.ac.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk

MAH MBA CET Result 2023 declared at mahacet.org, direct link here

exam results
Published on Jun 03, 2023 06:07 PM IST

MAH MBA CET Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

MAH MBA CET Result 2023 declared at mahacet.org, direct link here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

IB Tier I Result 2022: MHA releases Executive & MTS result, direct link here

exam results
Published on Jun 03, 2023 11:00 AM IST

IB Tier I Result 2022 has been declared for Executive & MTS posts. The direct link to check results is given below.

IB Tier I Result 2022: MHA releases Executive & MTS result, direct link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CMAT 2023 result announced on cmat.nta.nic.in, link to download scorecard

exam results
Published on Jun 01, 2023 08:37 AM IST

CMAT result 2023 can be downloaded from cmat.nta.nic.in using application number and date of birth.

CMAT 2023 result announced on cmat.nta.nic.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk

SSC Phase X additional result 2022 declared at ssc.nic.in, get link to check

exam results
Published on May 29, 2023 08:01 PM IST

Candidates can check their results on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

SSC Phase X additional result 2022 declared at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk

SSC CGL Tier 2 final answer key 2022 released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link

exam results
Updated on May 29, 2023 07:43 PM IST

Staff Selection Commission SSC CGL Tier II 2022 answer key released at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL final answer key 2022 released at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk

MHT CET result 2023 to be out on this date

exam results
Published on May 29, 2023 03:37 PM IST

MHT CET Result 2023 Date: s per a notice displayed on mhtcet2023.mahacet.org, Maharashtra CET results will be declared on June 12.

MHT CET result 2023 date announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk

WBJEE 2023: West Bengal JEE result declared

exam results
Updated on May 26, 2023 03:11 PM IST

WBJEE 2023 results announced at wbjeeb.nic.in.

West Bengal JEE result declared(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

TS EAMCET Results 2023 Live: Direct links to check on HT portal, website

exam results
Updated on May 25, 2023 10:49 AM IST

TS EAMCET 2023 results live updates: TS EAMCET result 2023 announced. Candidates can check their marks on HT portal and eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET result 2023 live updates: Check results on eamcet.tsche.ac.in, HT portal
ByHT Education Desk

UPSC CSE results: Haryana shines in UPSC civil services exams 2022

exam results
Updated on May 23, 2023 08:12 PM IST

UPSC Civil Services Exams 2022: At least 10 aspirants with links with Haryana -including six girls, have made in the list of top 100.

UPSC CSE results: Kanika Goyal with her father Lakhmi Chand Goyal and Mother Neelam Goyal at Kaithal.(HT Photo)
ByNeeraj Mohan, Sunil Rahar
