NEET 2023 Live: Latest updates on NEET UG result, cut-off, final answer key
NEET Result 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue results of NEET UG 2023 in due course of time. The window to raise objections to the provisional answer key was closed on June 6 and next, final answer key and results will be announced next. Candidates can check it on neet.nta.nic.in.
Along with NEET result, NTA will announce names of all India toppers and category-wise cut-off marks and percentile ranks.
NTA will mention subject-wise marks, all India ranks and other information on scorecards. Follow this blog for all the latest updates on NEET UG 2023 result date and time.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jun 07, 2023 02:22 PM IST
NEET UG 2023: Websites to check results
- neet.nta.nic.in
- ntaresults.nic.in.
- Jun 07, 2023 02:09 PM IST
NEET 2023: Login credentials required to check results
To check NEET UG results, candidates have to use application number, date of birth and login to neet.nta.nic.in.
- Jun 07, 2023 01:47 PM IST
NEET 2023 result: Final answer key
NTA has already issued provisional answer key of NEET UG and the objection window has been closed. Next, the agency will publish the final answer key which is used for calculation of marks. The final answer key is usually released ahead of or along with results.
- Jun 07, 2023 01:42 PM IST
What experts think about NEET 2023 cut-off
- Jun 07, 2023 01:21 PM IST
NEET 2023 result awaited
An official update on NEET 2023 result date and time is awaited. It will be announced on neet.nta.nic.in.