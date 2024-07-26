 NEET UG 2024 final answer key out, here's direct link to check - Hindustan Times
NEET UG 2024 final answer key out, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jul 26, 2024 05:58 PM IST

With the release of the NEET UG revised final answer key, the agency is now expected to release the scorecard next.

NEET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the final answer key of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET UG 2024 on July 26, 2024. NEET UG result 2024 live updates

National Testing Agency (NTA) released the final answer key for NEET UG 2024 today(Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)
National Testing Agency (NTA) released the final answer key for NEET UG 2024 today

With the release of the NEET UG revised final answer key, the agency is now expected to release the scorecard next. Candidates who have appeared in the test can download their scorecards from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NEET using their application number and date of birth once released.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected pleas seeking cancellation of NEET UG results and a re-examination citing a lack of evidence to prove at the present stage to suggest a systemic leak that could disrupt the sanctity of the examination.

NEET UG final result direct link

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials like application number and date of birth ready to check the final results when they are out.

Candidates who wish to check the final answer key of NEET UG 2024 can follow the following steps.

Steps to check NEET UG 2024 final answer key:

Visit the official website nta.ac.in

On the home page, head to the ‘Latest @ NTA’ section.

Click on the link titled ‘FINAL ANSWER KEY (REVISED ON 26.07.2024) FOR NEET (UG) - 2024 EXAM HELD ON 05.05.2024’

The Answer Key PDF will open on a new window.

Check the revised final answer key for NEET UG.

Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

