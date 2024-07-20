NEET UG 2024 Result released at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/, here's direct link to check marks

The National Testing Agency, (NTA) released the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test NEET UG 2024 Result on July 20, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination and wish to check their results can visit the official website of NTA NEET at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/. Results can also be accessed on neet.ntaonline.in. NEET UG 2024 Result Live Updates NEET UG 2024 Results can also be accessed on neet.ntaonline.in.(Thinkstock/ Representative image)

Direct Link to check NEET UG 2024 Results

The Supreme Court on July 18, 2024, ordered NTA to announce the NEET UG results by July 20, 2024, and asked the agency to publish the marks obtained by the appeared students on its official website but not disclose the identities of the students.

The NEET UG re-examination of the affected candidates was conducted on June 23, 2024, and the results of the exam were announced on June 30, 2024.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination and wish to check their results can follow the below mentioned steps.

Steps to check NEET UG 2024 Results:

Visit the official website of NTA NEET at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/

Look out for the link to check NEET UG Result 2024 which will be available on the home page and click it

A new page appears where candidates need to furnish their login details in order to access the result

On submitting the login credentials, the result of the candidate will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more information, visit the official website of NTA NEET at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/

