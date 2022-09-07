NEET UG results 2022 declared at neet.nta.nic.in, here's link for score cards

NEET UG results 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of NEET (UG) 2022 on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Candidates can now check and download their results from the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

NTA Conducted the NEET UG exam on July 17, 2022 from 2pm to 5:20 pm.

NEET UG exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in India.

Earlier, the provisional answer key was released last week.

A total of 18,72,341 candidates registered for the NEET 2022 undergraduate exam, out of which 16,14,777 aspirants appeared for the examination in July.

The examination was conducted at 3570 Centres located in 497 Cities across India and 14 Cities outside India.

Here’s how to download NEET UG 2022 results:

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link for NEET UG Result 2022

Enter your credentials and login

The NEET UG 2022 result will appear on your screen

Check and download the result for future purposes

