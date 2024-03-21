NIFT 2024 entrance exam results out, link to download scorecards

NIFT Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the entrance examination held for admission to the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT 2024). Candidates can download their scorecards from exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/. The direct link and other details are below. NIFT 2024 results announced on exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

To download NIFT 2024 results, candidates are required to provide the following information:

Application number. Date of birth.

Direct link to check NIFT 2024 results.

The entrance exam provides a single-window opportunity for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by NIFT institutes across the country. The exam was conducted on February 5, 2024.

Post-exam, provisional answer keys, and the recorded responses of the candidates were displayed and objections were invited from candidates between February 17 and 19.

“Challenges received were verified by the experts and the results were processed as per the answer keys finalised by the experts,” NTA said in the result notification.

“Results of the exam are now hosted on https://exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/. Candidates can login to the website and view/download/print their respective result (Shortlisted / Not Shortlisted for 2nd Stage). The results of B.F.Tech. Programmes will be declared in last week of April, 2024 along-with the Final Results of all other UG & PG Programmes,” it added.

The NTA clarified that it does not have any responsibility for the correctness or genuineness of the information and documents uploaded by the candidates during the application process.

“The responsibility of NTA is limited to inviting online applications, conduct of the entrance test, finalizing answer keys after inviting challenges, processing and declaration of shortlisting status.”

Interviews for admission to the Masters programmes (Master of Design, Master of Fashion Management and Master of Fashion Technology) will take place between April 1 and April to, 2024 in Delhi. Candidates have been asked to visit the examination portal for further updates.

For any queries or clarifications, they can call the NTA Help Desk at 011-4075 9000 or write to NTA at nift@nta.ac.in.