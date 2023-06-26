Home / Education / Exam Results / NIMCET 2023 results releasing today at www.nimcet.in, know how to check

NIMCET 2023 results releasing today at www.nimcet.in, know how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 26, 2023 01:41 PM IST

NIMCET 2023 results will be announced on June 26 at www.nimcet.in.

National Institute of Technology Jamshedpur will release the NIT MCA Common Entrance Test 2023(NIMCET) today, June 26. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the NIMCET 2023 results from the official website at www.nimcet.in.

NIMCET 2023 results releasing today at www.nimcet.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
NIMCET 2023 results releasing today at www.nimcet.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The registration & choice-filling process will commence from June 29 to July 4. The first seat allotment result will be announced on July 7. The second seat allotment result will be announced on July 12.

NIMCET 2023 results: Know how to check

Visit the official website at www.nimcet.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your login details

Your NIMCET 2023 results will be announced on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
results
results
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out