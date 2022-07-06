NIMCET Result 2022 declared, score card to be available soon

National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur has declared NIMCET Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the NIT MCA Common Entrance Test can check the result through the official site of NIMCET on nimcet.in.

The result has been sent to the respective candidates by the Institute. The score card will be available to candidates shortly for download.

The official website reads, “The result of NIMCET 2022 has been sent to the candidate’s registered email. The score card will be available to download shortly.”

NIMCET Score card 2022: How to download

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the scorecard through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NIMCET on nimcet.in.

Click on NIMCET score card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of NIMCET.