 NITTT February Result 2024 declared, direct link here - Hindustan Times
NITTT February Result 2024 declared, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 30, 2024 02:06 PM IST

NITTT February Result 2024 has been declared. The direct link to check is given here.

National Testing Agency, NTA has declared NITTT February Result 2024 on March 30, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training examination can check the results on the official website of NTA NITTT at nittt.nta.ac.in.

NITTT February Result 2024 declared, direct link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
NITTT February Result 2024 declared, direct link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

NITTT February 2024 Examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency on February 10, 11, 17 and 18, 2024 in 8 sessions. 17825 candidates appeared for the examination that was conducted across the country.

Candidates can log into the above-mentioned website using their Application Number and Date of Birth and can download and print their respective Score Cards. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can follow the steps given below to check their results.

Direct link to check NITTT February Result 2024 

NITTT February Result 2024: How to check

  • Visit the official website of NTA NITTT at nittt.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on NITTT February Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • Click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Module Completion Certificate will be issued by NITTT in due course. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NITTT.

Exam and College Guide
