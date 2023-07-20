National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CUET PG 2023 results tonight or tomorrow morning. Candidates who took the CUET PG examination can check the CUET PG results through the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. NTA has already released CUET PG final answer key on July 19. NTA CUET PG results 2023 releasing soon at cuet.nta.nic.in

This year, over 8.33 lakh applicants registered to take the CUET PG examination. The CUET PG exam was held in multiple shifts between June 5 and 30, 2023.

CUET PG 2023: Know how to check results

Go to the official website of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on CUET PG Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.