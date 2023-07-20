Home / Education / Exam Results / NTA CUET PG results 2023 releasing soon at cuet.nta.nic.in

NTA CUET PG results 2023 releasing soon at cuet.nta.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 20, 2023 03:47 PM IST

NTA will release CUET PG 2023 results tonight/tomorrow. Candidates can check results on cuet.nta.nic.in. Over 8.33 lakh applicants took the exam from June 5-30.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CUET PG 2023 results tonight or tomorrow morning. Candidates who took the CUET PG examination can check the CUET PG results through the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. NTA has already released CUET PG final answer key on July 19.

NTA CUET PG results 2023 releasing soon at cuet.nta.nic.in
NTA CUET PG results 2023 releasing soon at cuet.nta.nic.in

This year, over 8.33 lakh applicants registered to take the CUET PG examination. The CUET PG exam was held in multiple shifts between June 5 and 30, 2023.

CUET PG 2023: Know how to check results

Go to the official website of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on CUET PG Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out