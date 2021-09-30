NTA declares UPCET 2021 result, direct link here
- NTA declares UPCET 2021 result, check direct link here
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 result. Candidates who have appeared in the UPCET 2021 exam can check their results online on the official website of NTA UPCET at upcet.nta.nic.in.
The UPCET-2021 exam was conducted by NTA on September 5 and 6 in computer-based test mode
Here is the direct link to check the UPCET-2021 results
How to check the UPCET 2021 result
Visit the official website of NTA UPCET at upcet.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on "UPCET 2021 Result”
Log in through the application number and DOB
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference
UPCET-2021 covers admission to various courses offered by AKTU, MMMUT and HBTU as well as other specified Universities in Uttar Pradesh for the academic year 2021-22.