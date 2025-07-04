NTA to announce CUET-UG 2025 results today at cuet.nta.nic.in, check details here

CUET UG Result 2025: The result of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2025 will be announced today, July 4. After the official announcement, candidates can check their marks on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA), cuet.nta.nic.in, using their application numbers and dates of birth. CUET UG result 2025 live updates NTA will announce CUET-UG results today, July 4(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

How to check CUET UG results 2025 when declared

Visit the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

Open the CUET UG 2025 scorecard download link.

Enter your login credentials.

Submit and check the result.

NTA will also announce the CUET UG toppers' list and their marks along with the result.

After the CUET result, qualified candidates need to apply for admission. There is no common counselling process for CUET UG and candidates need to apply for each institution separately.

CUET is the national-level entrance test for undergraduate admission to central and other participating universities.

This year, the exam was held from May 13 to June 4, including a re-test on June 2 and 4 for those who originally appeared for the test on May 13 and 16.

After releasing the CUET provisional answer key, NTA invited objections, if any, on the payment of ₹200 per question up to June 20.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final,” NTA said.

The final answer key has been released, and a few questions have been dropped.

NTA, in the exam’s information bulletin, said every effort will be made to ensure that each question has one unique answer and if it is found that a question has more than one option, it will be dealt with in the following manner-

If more than one option is found to be correct, then five marks (+5) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

If none of the options is found correct or a Question is found to be wrong or a Question is dropped then all candidates who appeared will be given five marks (+5) irrespective of the fact whether the question has been attempted or not attempted.

The exam was taken using multiple-choice questions, and for each correct answer, candidates will get five marks.

If the answer is wrong, one mark will be deducted, and no marks will be awarded or deducted for questions not attempted.