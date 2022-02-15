NTSE Stage 2 Result 2021 Date: NCERT to release final result on February 18

National Council of Educational Research and Training, NCERT has released NTSE Stage 2 Result 2021 Date. The National Talent Search Stage II examination result will be declared on February 18, 2022. The result will be announced at 5 pm. Candidates can check the result through the official site of NCERT on ncert.nic.in.

As per the <strong>official notice</strong>, the final result of the NTSE Stage II examination will be uploaded on the NCERT website on February 18, 2022 at 5 pm. The Council has already released the provisional result on February 9, 2022 along with the OMR sheet. Candidates who want to check the result can follow these simple steps given below.

NTSE Stage 2 Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of NCERT on ncert.nic.in.

Click on NTSE Stage 2 Final Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The final result was scheduled to release on February 11, which has been postponed due to unknown reason. The final award shall be declared on the basis of combined scores of MAT and SAT.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON