OFSS Bihar third merit list 2023 released at ofssbihar.in, know how to check

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the Bihar OFFS Bihar third merit list 2023. Candidates can check the OFFS Bihar inter merit list on the official website at ofssbihar.in. OFSS Bihar third merit list 2023 released at ofssbihar.in

To view and download the BSEB OFSS Bihar merit list 2023, students must enter their district name. The OFSS BSEB first selection list for Bihar Class 11 admission in 2023 was announced on June 27, and on July 18 the BSEB released the second selection list.

OFSS Bihar third merit list 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at ofssbihar.in

On the homepage, click on the Bihar OFSS third selection list link.

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Select your district

Check the details

Take a printout of the page for further reference.