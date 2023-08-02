Home / Education / Exam Results / OFSS Bihar third merit list 2023 released at ofssbihar.in, know how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 02, 2023 02:30 PM IST

BSEB releases Bihar OFSS third merit list 2023. Candidates can check on ofssbihar.in using their district name.

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the Bihar OFFS Bihar third merit list 2023. Candidates can check the OFFS Bihar inter merit list on the official website at ofssbihar.in.

To view and download the BSEB OFSS Bihar merit list 2023, students must enter their district name. The OFSS BSEB first selection list for Bihar Class 11 admission in 2023 was announced on June 27, and on July 18 the BSEB released the second selection list.

Direct link to check The OFSS Bihar third merit list 

OFSS Bihar third merit list 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at ofssbihar.in

On the homepage, click on the Bihar OFSS third selection list link.

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Select your district

Check the details

Take a printout of the page for further reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
