OSSC CGL result 2024 expected soon, how to check prelims scores

OSSC CGL Prelims Result 2024: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is expected to announce the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Exam (CGLRE 2024) result soon.

The provisional and final answer keys of the test have been released and the result will be announced next.

The Odisha SSC CGL prelims result will be announced on the commission's official website, ossc.gov.in.

OSSC CGL prelims result 2024: Steps to check prelims exam marks

Go to the commission's official website, ossc.gov.in

Open the CGLRE prelims result link displayed on the home page.

Enter your credentials and login to your account

The result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page for future use.

The Odisha CGL prelims exam was held on October 30 in OMR mode in all 30 districts of the state.

In the prelims exam for graduate-level posts, there were 150 questions, each carrying 1 mark. There was a negative marking in the examination. For each incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

The duration of the prelims examination was two and a half hours or 150 minutes.

Candidates were instructed to fill out the OMR sheet only using a blue or black ballpoint pen. OMR sheets that are missing the candidate's roll number and other information will not be evaluated.

In a previous notification, the commission said if a candidate is found to have engaged in malpractices or misconduct, their candidature for the examination will be cancelled at any stage, and they will be debarred from the commission's examinations for a specified period or permanently.

The OSSC CGL 2024 examination is being held for 586 vacancies in various departments of the Odisha government.

Candidates who clear the prelims examination will become eligible for the mains examination.

For further information regarding the CGL prelims examination and result, candidates visit the commission's official website.