Monday, Jul 14, 2025
OUAT UG Result 2025 releasing today at ouat.ac.in, here's how to check

HT Education Desk
Updated on: Jul 14, 2025 02:03 PM IST

OUAT UG Result 2025 will be released today, July 14, 2025. Candidates who want to check the results can check the steps given below. 

Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology will release OUAT UG Result 2025 on July 14, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for OUAT UG Entrance examination can check the scorecard through the official website of OUAT at ouat.ac.in.

OUAT UG Result 2025 releasing today at ouat.ac.in, here's how to check

The result date has been changed. The official notice reads, "Due to unavoidable circumstances, the declaration of entrance score (percentile), rank and issue of intimation letter for admission into OUAT Under Graduate programmes, 2025-26 is revised."

The rank will be declared on July 18, 2025 and the availability of intimation cum rank card online will be available on July 24, 2025. However, the counseling date remains unchanged from August 4 to August 13, 2025.

OUAT UG Result 2025: How to check 

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of OUAT at ouat.ac.in.

2. Click on OUAT UG Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of OUAT.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
