PSEB 10th results 2024: Link to check Punjab Board Class 10 result to be activated at this time

The Punjab School Education Board announced the results of the Class 10 examination on April 18, 2024. The announcement of the Punjab Board Class 10 results was made during a press conference held by the board officials. PSEB officials declare the Class 10 exam results (Handout)

According to officials, the link to check the results will be activated around 10 am on April 19, 2024. Once the link is activated, students can check their results through the link. Students who participated in the PSEB 10th exam can access their results starting April 19 on the PSEB's official website, pseb.ac.in. Additionally, the results will be accessible on indiaresults.com.

PSEB 10th Result Live updates

The pass percentage of the PSEB 10th examination as announced by the officials is 97.24 percent. The pass percentage of boys is 96.47 percent and the pass percentage of girls is 98.11 percent. The pass percentage of transgender students is 90.91 percent.

Candidate Aditi from Ludhiana secured 650 marks out of 650 and topped the examination. Elisha Sharma from Ludhiana stood second with 645/650 marks. Karmanpreet Kaur of Amber Public Senior Secondary School in Amritsar is the third rank holder, who scored 645/650 marks.

How to check PSEB 10th result 2024

Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in.

Look out for the results link on the homepage and click on it.

A new page pops up

Furnish the required details then submit.

The result will then be displayed on the screen.

Review the result, download the page, and print a copy for future reference