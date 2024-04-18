 PSEB 10th results 2024: Link to check Punjab Board Class 10 result to be activated at this time - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PSEB 10th results 2024: Link to check Punjab Board Class 10 result to be activated at this time

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 18, 2024 05:27 PM IST

The announcement of the Punjab Board Class 10 results was made during a press conference held by the board officials.

The Punjab School Education Board announced the results of the Class 10 examination on April 18, 2024. The announcement of the Punjab Board Class 10 results was made during a press conference held by the board officials.

PSEB officials declare the Class 10 exam results (Handout)
PSEB officials declare the Class 10 exam results (Handout)

According to officials, the link to check the results will be activated around 10 am on April 19, 2024. Once the link is activated, students can check their results through the link. Students who participated in the PSEB 10th exam can access their results starting April 19 on the PSEB's official website, pseb.ac.in. Additionally, the results will be accessible on indiaresults.com.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

PSEB 10th Result Live updates

The pass percentage of the PSEB 10th examination as announced by the officials is 97.24 percent. The pass percentage of boys is 96.47 percent and the pass percentage of girls is 98.11 percent. The pass percentage of transgender students is 90.91 percent.

Candidate Aditi from Ludhiana secured 650 marks out of 650 and topped the examination. Elisha Sharma from Ludhiana stood second with 645/650 marks. Karmanpreet Kaur of Amber Public Senior Secondary School in Amritsar is the third rank holder, who scored 645/650 marks.

How to check PSEB 10th result 2024

Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in.

Look out for the results link on the homepage and click on it.

A new page pops up

Furnish the required details then submit.

The result will then be displayed on the screen.

Review the result, download the page, and print a copy for future reference

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Exam Results / PSEB 10th results 2024: Link to check Punjab Board Class 10 result to be activated at this time
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On