PSSSB Clerk (Legal) results released at sssb.punjab.gov.in, get link here
Aug 08, 2023 04:47 PM IST
PSSSB releases Clerk (Legal) exam 2023 results and answer key. Check on sssb.punjab.gov.in. Exam conducted on July 8.
Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the results for the Clerk (Legal) exam 2023 (Advt No 02/2022) today, August 8. Candidates who took the examination can check the results on the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in. Along with the PSSSB results PSSSB Clerk (Legal) answer key has been also released.
Direct link to check PSSSB Clerk ( Legal) result
Direct link to check PSSSB Clerk (Legal) answer key
The PSSSB Clerk (Legal ) exam was conducted on July 8.
PSSSB Clerk ( legal) exam 2023: Know how to check the results
Visit the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ tab
Next, click on the - "Click here to view/download result for the post of Clerk (Legal) (Advt. No.02 of 2022)"
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Download and take a printout for future reference
