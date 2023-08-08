Home / Education / Exam Results / PSSSB Clerk (Legal) results released at sssb.punjab.gov.in, get link here

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 08, 2023 04:47 PM IST

PSSSB releases Clerk (Legal) exam 2023 results and answer key. Check on sssb.punjab.gov.in. Exam conducted on July 8.

Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the results for the Clerk (Legal) exam 2023 (Advt No 02/2022) today, August 8. Candidates who took the examination can check the results on the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in. Along with the PSSSB results PSSSB Clerk (Legal) answer key has been also released.

Direct link to check PSSSB Clerk ( Legal) result

Direct link to check PSSSB Clerk (Legal) answer key

The PSSSB Clerk (Legal ) exam was conducted on July 8.

PSSSB Clerk ( legal) exam 2023: Know how to check the results

Visit the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ tab

Next, click on the - "Click here to view/download result for the post of Clerk (Legal) (Advt. No.02 of 2022)"

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Wednesday, August 09, 2023
