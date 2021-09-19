Rajasthan PTET result 2021: Know how to check

Rajasthan PTET results 2021: Government Dungar College, Rajasthan is likely to release the PTET exam result today, September 19, as per reports. The exam was held on September 8. Candidates who had appeared for Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET) can check the PTET result at http://www.ptetraj2021.com/ as and when it is released.

Rajasthan PTET 2021 result link

The Rajasthan PTET is held for admission to B.Ed. Colleges of Rajasthan.

Rajasthan PTET 2021 result: Know how to check

Go to the official website ptetraj2021.com

Click on the result link

Enter the roll number, date of birth

Submit the details

Download the PTET 2021 result

Save a copy

“The Result will be made available on the website. For information of the candidates a notification regarding declaration of the result will be published in the leading newspapers of Rajasthan. Marksheets of the candidates will not be sent by post. The same will be made available on website of the PTET or other site as informed through News papers and can be downloaded. However, as far as possible the information will be given through S.M.S. on the mobile number provided by the candidate in his/her online form,” it has been mentioned in the job notice.

After the result is out, counseling process will commence.

“A candidate will be allotted a Teacher Education Institution/College in the State through online counseling on the basis of his/her merit, as per his/her faculty, category, teaching subjects, choice of college filled etc. and not on the basis of belonging to his/her District/ place or on any other ground except the provisions in the rules,” candidates have been informed.

