RBSE Result 2024 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 10th, 12th results awaited, latest update on date and time here

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the RBSE Result 2024 for Classes 10 and 12 soon. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 and 12 board examinations across the state can check their results on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The date and time of the Rajasthan Board results will be announced by the RBSE officials before the declaration of the RBSE 10th and 12th results....Read More

This year the Rajasthan Board Class 10 examination was conducted from March 7 to March 30, 2024. The exam was held from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. The Rajasthan Board 12th examination was conducted from February 29 to April 4, 2024. The regular examination was conducted from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm on all days.

Around 10 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 10 board examination, and around 9 lakh have appeared for the Class 12 board examination across the state this year.

