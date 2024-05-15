Edit Profile
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
    RBSE Result 2024 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 10th, 12th results awaited, latest update on date and time here

    May 15, 2024 4:24 PM IST
    RBSE Result 2024 Live: Rajasthan Board Class 10 and 12 results are expected to be released soon. Follow the blog for all latest updates.
    RBSE Result 2024 Live: Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th results expected to be released soon.
    Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the RBSE Result 2024 for Classes 10 and 12 soon. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 and 12 board examinations across the state can check their results on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The date and time of the Rajasthan Board results will be announced by the RBSE officials before the declaration of the RBSE 10th and 12th results....Read More

    This year the Rajasthan Board Class 10 examination was conducted from March 7 to March 30, 2024. The exam was held from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. The Rajasthan Board 12th examination was conducted from February 29 to April 4, 2024. The regular examination was conducted from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm on all days.

    Around 10 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 10 board examination, and around 9 lakh have appeared for the Class 12 board examination across the state this year.

    Follow the blog for the latest updates.

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 15, 2024 4:24 PM IST

    RBSE Result 2024 Live: Date and Time of result declaration

    The date and time of the Rajasthan Board results have not been announced by the RBSE officials yet.

    May 15, 2024 4:19 PM IST

    RBSE Result 2024 Live: Where to check your score

    Once the Rajasthan board Class 10, 12 results are declared, students can check their results on the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

    © 2024 HindustanTimes