RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live: How to check CBT 1 result when announced

RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live: Know how, where to check Assistant Loco Pilot result when announced

RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live: The Railway Recruitment Board will declare RRB ALP Result 2024 on their official websites. When announced, candidates who have appeared for the first computer based test (CBT 1) under CEN 01/2024 will be able to check their results on the official RRB website where they applied for the test. ...Read More

RRBs conducted the ALP CBT 1 examination on November 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2024. The provisional answer key was released on December 5 and the last date to raise objection was December 10.

There are five stages in this recruitment exam-

CBT 1

CBT 2

Computer-based Apritude Test (CBAT)

Document Verification (DV)

Medical Examination (ME)

There will be a negative marking (1/3rd) in both CBT 1 and CBT 2. There is no negative marking in the CBAT.

This recruitment drive will fill up 18799 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies. RRBs first advertised 5696 vacancies but later increased it to 18,799 in view of the “additional demand received from Zonal Railways.”