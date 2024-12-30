Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi110C
Monday, Dec 30, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live: How to check CBT 1 result when announced

    By HT Education Desk
    Dec 30, 2024 11:35 AM IST
    RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live: RRBs will announce the Assistant Loco Pilot recruitment examination results on their websites.
    RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live: Know how, where to check Assistant Loco Pilot result when announced
    RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live: Know how, where to check Assistant Loco Pilot result when announced

    RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live: The Railway Recruitment Board will declare RRB ALP Result 2024 on their official websites. When announced, candidates who have appeared for the first computer based test (CBT 1) under CEN 01/2024 will be able to check their results on the official RRB website where they applied for the test. ...Read More

    RRBs conducted the ALP CBT 1 examination on November 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2024. The provisional answer key was released on December 5 and the last date to raise objection was December 10.

    There are five stages in this recruitment exam-

    CBT 1

    CBT 2

    Computer-based Apritude Test (CBAT)

    Document Verification (DV)

    Medical Examination (ME)

    There will be a negative marking (1/3rd) in both CBT 1 and CBT 2. There is no negative marking in the CBAT.

    This recruitment drive will fill up 18799 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies. RRBs first advertised 5696 vacancies but later increased it to 18,799 in view of the “additional demand received from Zonal Railways.”

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 30, 2024 11:31 AM IST

    When was the provisional answer key released

    The provisional answer key of the RRB ALP examination was released on December 5. The objection window was closed on December 10.

    Dec 30, 2024 11:31 AM IST

    When was the exam conducted

    RRBs conducted the ALP recruitment examination (CBT 1) on November 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2024.

    Dec 30, 2024 11:30 AM IST

    Where to check RRB ALP result when announced

    The result of the RRB ALP recruitment examination will be announced on the official websites of RRBs. Check the list here.

    News education exam results RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live: How to check CBT 1 result when announced
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2024 HindustanTimes