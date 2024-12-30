RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live: How to check CBT 1 result when announced
RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live: The Railway Recruitment Board will declare RRB ALP Result 2024 on their official websites. When announced, candidates who have appeared for the first computer based test (CBT 1) under CEN 01/2024 will be able to check their results on the official RRB website where they applied for the test. ...Read More
RRBs conducted the ALP CBT 1 examination on November 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2024. The provisional answer key was released on December 5 and the last date to raise objection was December 10.
There are five stages in this recruitment exam-
CBT 1
CBT 2
Computer-based Apritude Test (CBAT)
Document Verification (DV)
Medical Examination (ME)
There will be a negative marking (1/3rd) in both CBT 1 and CBT 2. There is no negative marking in the CBAT.
This recruitment drive will fill up 18799 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies. RRBs first advertised 5696 vacancies but later increased it to 18,799 in view of the “additional demand received from Zonal Railways.”
When was the provisional answer key released
The provisional answer key of the RRB ALP examination was released on December 5. The objection window was closed on December 10.
When was the exam conducted
RRBs conducted the ALP recruitment examination (CBT 1) on November 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2024.
Where to check RRB ALP result when announced
The result of the RRB ALP recruitment examination will be announced on the official websites of RRBs. Check the list here.