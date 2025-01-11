RRB JE Result News 2024 Live: How, where to check Junior Engineer CBT 1 results when announced
The CBT 1 written examination was held on December 16, 17, and 18, 2024, at various exam centres across the country. The exam duration was for 90 minutes and consisted of 100 questions.
The JE CBT 1 question papers, responses and answer keys were released on December 23 and the objection window was closed on December 28, 2024.
The recruitment process will consist of these stages: the first-stage computer-based Test (CBT-I), the Second-Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-II), Document Verification (DV), and Medical Examination (ME).
This recruitment drive will fill up 7951 posts out of which 17 for Chemical Supervisor / Research and Metallurgical Supervisor / Research and 7934 posts for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant. The registration process was started on July 30 and concluded on August 29, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates.
Number of candidates registered for RRB JE 2024
This time the number of applications received by Railway Recruitment Board has not been disclosed for JE posts.
But in 2019, a total of 24.75 lakhs candidates appeared for over 13,500 posts for Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical Metallurgy Assistant (CMA), read a PIB notice.
RRB JE 2024 normalization of marks
Whenever CBT is conducted in multiple sessions for the same syllabus, the raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions will be converted to normalized marks.
b) The raw marks for a single-session CBT and normalized marks for multi-session CBTs will be used to compute the Merit Index, which is a common benchmark for generating merit for candidates from different Exam Groups.
About RRB JE document verification
Candidates will be shortlisted for Document Verification based on their marks and merit in the 2nd stage CBT and options. The number of shortlisted candidates will be equal to the number of vacancies.
How to check RRB JE Result 2024?
Visit the official website of RRBs.
Click on RRB JE Result 2024 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
RRB JE 2024 registration dates
RRB JE 2024 vacancy details
RRB JE 2024 selection process
When was RRB JE provisional key released?
Check RRB JE CBT 1 exam dates
Where to check RRB JE Result 2024?
RRB JE Result 2024 not out yet
The Railway Recruitment Board has not released RRB JE Result 2024 yet.