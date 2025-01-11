RRB JE Result News 2024 Live: How, where to check Junior Engineer CBT 1 results when announced

RRB JE Result News 2024 Live: The Railway Recruitment Board will announce RRB JE Result 2024 on the official website of RRBs. Candidates who have appeared for CBT 1 exam for Junior Engineer and other posts can check the results when declared on the official website of RRBs under which they have applied....Read More

The CBT 1 written examination was held on December 16, 17, and 18, 2024, at various exam centres across the country. The exam duration was for 90 minutes and consisted of 100 questions.

The JE CBT 1 question papers, responses and answer keys were released on December 23 and the objection window was closed on December 28, 2024.

The recruitment process will consist of these stages: the first-stage computer-based Test (CBT-I), the Second-Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-II), Document Verification (DV), and Medical Examination (ME).

This recruitment drive will fill up 7951 posts out of which 17 for Chemical Supervisor / Research and Metallurgical Supervisor / Research and 7934 posts for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant. The registration process was started on July 30 and concluded on August 29, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates.