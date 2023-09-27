News / Education / Exam Results / RRB NTPC Final Result 2023 for various regions out, direct link to check result here

RRB NTPC Final Result 2023 for various regions out, direct link to check result here

HT Education Desk
Sep 27, 2023

RRB NTPC Final Result 2023 for various regions have been released. The direct link to check result is given below.

Railway Recruitment Board has released RRB NTPC Final Result 2023 for various regions. Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment process of Advertisement no CEN-01/2019 can check the result through the direct links given below.

As per the official notice, based on candidates performance in CBTs verification held from October 10 to October 18, 2022 and medical examination, the candidates are now provisionally empanelled for appointment to various posts.

Direct link to check Mumbai region result 

Direct link to check Kolkata region result 

Direct link to check Jammu region result 

RRB NTPC Final Result 2023: How to check result

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of RRBs.
  • Click on RRB NTPC Final Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This result is provisional and does not in any way give any right to the candidates for appointment in the Railways. This RRB reserves the right to cancel/ modify the results in case of any in advertent error/ typographical mistake.

The remaining vacancies arising due to medical unfit/ absenteeism/ rejected cases will be filled up after calling eligible additional candidates for document verification. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RRBs.

