RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check UG level posts results when out

RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: The Railway Recruitment Boards has not yet released RRB NTPC Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the graduate level posts CBT 1 exam can check the results when announced on the official website of regional RRBs. The Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) posts exam was held from June 5 to June 24, 2025. The paper had 100 questions. Each question carries 1 mark, while 1/3 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer....Read More

The answer key was released on July 1, 2025. The objection window was opened on July 1 and closed on July 6, 2025.

Candidates had to pay ₹50/- plus bank charges for objections per answers they challenged. The RRBs said that if an objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against it will be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank Charges.

This RRB NTPC recruitment drive is for 8113 graduate-level posts. These include 1736 vacancies for Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, 994 vacancies for Station Master, 3144 vacancies for Goods Train Manager, 1507 vacancies for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and 732 vacancies for Senior Clerk cum Typist posts. Follow the blog for latest updates.