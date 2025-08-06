Edit Profile
    RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check UG level posts results when out

    By HT Education Desk
    Published on: Aug 6, 2025 4:40 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: UG level posts results to be out on regional websites. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check UG level posts results when out

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: The Railway Recruitment Boards has not yet released RRB NTPC Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the graduate level posts CBT 1 exam can check the results when announced on the official website of regional RRBs. The Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) posts exam was held from June 5 to June 24, 2025. The paper had 100 questions. Each question carries 1 mark, while 1/3 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer....Read More

    The answer key was released on July 1, 2025. The objection window was opened on July 1 and closed on July 6, 2025.

    Candidates had to pay 50/- plus bank charges for objections per answers they challenged. The RRBs said that if an objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against it will be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank Charges.

    This RRB NTPC recruitment drive is for 8113 graduate-level posts. These include 1736 vacancies for Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, 994 vacancies for Station Master, 3144 vacancies for Goods Train Manager, 1507 vacancies for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and 732 vacancies for Senior Clerk cum Typist posts. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 6, 2025 4:40 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Negative markings for wrong answers

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: As per RRB NTPC, 1/3 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

    Aug 6, 2025 4:37 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: How to check results?

    Open the official RRB website where you applied for the test

    Open the CBT 1 result link

    Enter the login details

    Submit to view the result.

    Aug 6, 2025 4:34 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Vacancy breakups

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: 1736 vacancies for Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, 994 vacancies for Station Master, 3144 vacancies for Goods Train Manager, 1507 vacancies for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and 732 vacancies for Senior Clerk cum Typist posts.

    Aug 6, 2025 4:31 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: 8000+ vacancies to be filled

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: This RRB NTPC recruitment drive is for 8113 graduate-level posts.

    Aug 6, 2025 4:28 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: About objection window

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Candidates had to pay 50/- plus bank charges for objections per answers they challenged. The RRBs said that if an objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against it will be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank Charges.

    Aug 6, 2025 4:25 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Answer key & objection window date

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: The answer key was released on July 1, 2025. The objection window was opened on July 1 and closed on July 6, 2025.

    Aug 6, 2025 4:21 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Paper pattern

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: The paper had 100 questions. Each question carries 1 mark, while 1/3 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

    Aug 6, 2025 4:18 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Exam dates

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: The Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) posts exam was held from June 5 to June 24, 2025.

    Aug 6, 2025 4:15 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Where to check results?

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Candidates who have appeared for the graduate level posts CBT 1 exam can check the results when announced on the official website of regional RRBs.

    Aug 6, 2025 4:12 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Date and time

    RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: The date and time of announcement of graduate level posts results have not been shared.

